Critical Contrast: Park National (NYSE:PRK) versus UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Park National alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 30.91% 12.97% 1.43% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Park National and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 1 0 0 2.00 UniCredit 0 3 7 0 2.70

Valuation and Earnings

Park National currently has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. UniCredit has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 211.51%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Park National.

This table compares Park National and UniCredit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $475.80 million 4.62 $153.95 million $8.87 15.24 UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.05 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

Park National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UniCredit.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Park National pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park National beats UniCredit on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About UniCredit

(Get Rating)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.