Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $139.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.07.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 5.0 %

ZM stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $348.30. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.