Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wallbox Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,937,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $8,084,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.