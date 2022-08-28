Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLBS opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Caladrius Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

