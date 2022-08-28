InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.33

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

