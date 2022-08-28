Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 811,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
Specifically, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 9.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 199.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $595,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.