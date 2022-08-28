Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 811,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Specifically, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 9.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $622.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 199.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $595,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

