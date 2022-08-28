Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.59. 29,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,651,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -11.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.