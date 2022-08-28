Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 70,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,873,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.99%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

