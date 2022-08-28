AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 7,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,174,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 5.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 6,336.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 408,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.