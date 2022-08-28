TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 242,085 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of TCV Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCVA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.