Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 645,711 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

