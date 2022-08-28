Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 163,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,451,758 shares.The stock last traded at $27.19 and had previously closed at $27.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
Bilibili Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Further Reading
