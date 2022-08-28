Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 163,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,451,758 shares.The stock last traded at $27.19 and had previously closed at $27.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

