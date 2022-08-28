Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark reduced their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. Citi Trends has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 607,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Citi Trends by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 466,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

