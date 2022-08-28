Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

