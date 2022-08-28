Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 48.4% in August

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

