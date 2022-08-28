Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Down 50.1% in August

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the July 31st total of 812,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Volcon by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Volcon Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

About Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. Volcon had a negative net margin of 979.73% and a negative return on equity of 428.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Volcon will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

