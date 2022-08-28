Head-To-Head Survey: ESS Tech (GWH) versus Its Rivals

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 913 33 2.66

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ESS Tech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 257.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 56.15%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.56 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million -0.62

ESS Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESS Tech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.