Head to Head Analysis: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A Bank of Montreal 33.03% 17.05% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inter & Co, Inc. and Bank of Montreal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 1 2 1 0 2.00 Bank of Montreal 0 2 8 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of 3.95, indicating a potential downside of 5.05%. Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $161.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.99%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Bank of Montreal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of Montreal $26.06 billion 2.55 $6.17 billion $14.47 6.81

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 900 bank branches and 3,300 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.