Head to Head Contrast: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PayPal and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PayPal
|0
|13
|30
|0
|2.70
|Chykingyoung Investment Development
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $138.84, indicating a potential upside of 49.77%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility and Risk
PayPal has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares PayPal and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PayPal
|$25.37 billion
|4.23
|$4.17 billion
|$1.74
|53.28
|Chykingyoung Investment Development
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.
Profitability
This table compares PayPal and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PayPal
|7.79%
|16.79%
|4.65%
|Chykingyoung Investment Development
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
PayPal beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
About Chykingyoung Investment Development
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.