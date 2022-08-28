Head to Head Contrast: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PayPal and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PayPal alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 13 30 0 2.70 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $138.84, indicating a potential upside of 49.77%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

75.9% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PayPal has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $25.37 billion 4.23 $4.17 billion $1.74 53.28 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 7.79% 16.79% 4.65% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PayPal beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Rating)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.