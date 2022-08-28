Contrasting Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 22.74, indicating that its stock price is 2,174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azul has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Azul, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Azul 2 1 4 0 2.29

Profitability

Azul has a consensus price target of $14.48, suggesting a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Azul’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80% Azul -24.05% N/A -15.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Azul’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.06 -$19.82 million N/A N/A Azul $1.85 billion 2.33 -$780.71 million ($4.12) -2.48

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azul.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Azul beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Azul

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

