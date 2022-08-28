Reviewing BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Gladstone Capital pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 6.50 $84.30 million $1.41 7.23

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Volatility and Risk

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 77.23% 9.88% 5.50%

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. was formed on September 23, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

