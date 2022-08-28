Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Target Price at C$19.83

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total transaction of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at C$579,051.40.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.52 billion and a PE ratio of 47.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$16.75 and a 12 month high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

