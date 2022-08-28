Comparing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $331.86 million 9.69 -$26.41 million ($0.72) -117.11 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.20 -$3.18 million ($0.19) -8.95

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ambarella has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.3% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 1 14 0 2.81 LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $132.20, indicating a potential upside of 56.78%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 111.76%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Ambarella.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -7.50% -4.69% -3.94% LightPath Technologies -14.56% -15.63% -9.57%

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; and professional and home internet protocol security camera; robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through distributors and catalogs in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

