adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $197.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

ADDYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. adidas has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

