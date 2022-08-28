adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $197.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.50.
ADDYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
adidas Stock Down 6.0 %
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. adidas has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
