Brokerages Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Target Price at $526.25

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $526.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.