Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $104.85

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reduced their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get SAP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 77.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Down 4.5 %

About SAP

Shares of SAP stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. SAP has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.