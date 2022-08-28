Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $9.39

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Angi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Angi Trading Down 5.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 27.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 509,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Angi by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,955,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.77. Angi has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.