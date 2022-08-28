Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $152.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,858,701.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,618. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.45. Block has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $276.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.14.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

