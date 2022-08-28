Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $98.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Match Group Stock Performance
MTCH stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. Match Group has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.