Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $98.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. Match Group has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.