Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $21.58

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 118.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 94,741 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $3,437,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

