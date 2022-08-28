Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) PT at $151.93

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $131.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

