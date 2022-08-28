Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $165.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $167.76 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.