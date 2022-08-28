Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Rises By 124.8%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VTIP opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $52.82.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund
