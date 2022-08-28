Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Rises By 124.8%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 57,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 327,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,429,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,465,000 after buying an additional 1,275,146 shares during the last quarter.

