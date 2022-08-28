Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 117.9% in August

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,800 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the July 31st total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $60.18.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,953,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,770,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.