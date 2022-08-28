Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Up 36.1% in August

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Ventoux CCM Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 1,629.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 763,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,202,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 395,815 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 750,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 109,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

VTAQ stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Company Profile

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

