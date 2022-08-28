Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Grows By 106.3%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Trading Up 0.1 %

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

