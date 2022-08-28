Morgan Stanley Increases SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $7.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SOFI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.54.

SOFI stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 192,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,030 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

