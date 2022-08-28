BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $112.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.01 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

