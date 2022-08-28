Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CENT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.32.
Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet
In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.
Featured Articles
