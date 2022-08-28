Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CENT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.32.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.