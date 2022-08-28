Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
CELU has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celularity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Celularity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
