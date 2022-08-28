Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after acquiring an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,522,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 447,841 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

