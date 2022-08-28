DBS Vickers Upgrades Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) to “Buy”

Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 1.90 target price on the stock.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

Shares of COBJF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Comba Telecom Systems has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.