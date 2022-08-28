DBS Vickers Upgrades Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) to “Buy”

Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 1.90 target price on the stock.
Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance
Shares of COBJF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Comba Telecom Systems has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile
