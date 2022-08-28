ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECNCF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 6.6 %

ECNCF opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

