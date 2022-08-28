El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

El Puerto de Liverpool stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.