Credit Suisse Group Trims Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Target Price to CHF 928

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Emmi Price Performance
Shares of Emmi stock opened at $978.58 on Thursday. Emmi has a 52 week low of $866.55 and a 52 week high of $1,200.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $922.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,013.68.
About Emmi
