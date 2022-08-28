InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$6.25 target price on the stock.
InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of IPOOF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.86. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.
About InPlay Oil
