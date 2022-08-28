InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$6.25 target price on the stock.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IPOOF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.86. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

