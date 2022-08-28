Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $34.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals
In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,376 shares of company stock worth $13,209,960. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals Price Performance
MNRL stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.89. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $33.64.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
