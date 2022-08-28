Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $34.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,376 shares of company stock worth $13,209,960. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 42.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 89.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $9,596,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 286,292 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.89. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.