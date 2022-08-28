Portillo’s (PTLO) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Portillo’s to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portillo’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 484 3959 5203 200 2.52

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $44.11, indicating a potential upside of 91.37%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -60.66 Portillo’s Competitors $1.85 billion $220.36 million 9.58

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Portillo’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69% Portillo’s Competitors 1.09% -54.36% 1.92%

Summary

Portillo’s competitors beat Portillo’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

