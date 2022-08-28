Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$21.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PREKF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.93.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PREKF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

