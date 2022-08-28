Analysts Set AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) PT at $2,555.71

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,555.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVEVF. Barclays dropped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,725 ($32.93) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Investec cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $33.30 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

